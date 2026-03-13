Twelve Arab and international companies have submitted applications to invest in cement plants in Syria as the country seeks to revive its cement sector ahead of anticipated reconstruction demand.

Mahmoud Fadila, Director of the General Company for Cement and Building Materials Industry and Marketing (OMRAN), said proposals have been received for investment in the Al-Muslimiyah cement plant in Aleppo and the Adra cement plant in the Damascus countryside.

According to Fadila, the applications are currently being evaluated using technical and financial criteria to identify partners capable of supporting the development of Syria’s cement industry.

The investment process forms part of a broader government strategy to rehabilitate industrial infrastructure and improve production efficiency, while ensuring compliance with environmental and safety standards.

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OMRAN is also progressing with several rehabilitation projects at other cement facilities. Work is underway to refurbish the mills at the Tartous Cement Plant, with the project being carried out by UAE-based QBZ Group. In addition, Iraq’s Vertex Group is rehabilitating and preparing to operate the third production line at Hama Cement Plant, which is expected to increase production capacity.

The state-owned company previously announced agreements with a number of regional partners to rehabilitate and invest in its cement plants. These initiatives also include technical training programmes aimed at upgrading workforce skills and enabling the adoption of modern cement production technologies.