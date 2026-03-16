Culture Minister Fadli Zon has proposed transforming West Sumatra’s Indarung I Plant, Southeast Asia’s first cement factory, into a vibrant educational and artistic space. During a recent visit, Zon suggested revitalising the defunct site into an amphitheatre for theatrical performances and exhibitions, breathing new life into the national heritage landmark.

Operating for nearly 90 years until 1999, the factory holds significant historical weight. Its archives are registered with UNESCO’s Memory of the World Committee, recognising its early commitment to gender inclusivity, multicultural workforce, and contributions to Asian infrastructure.

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Zon emphasised that the Ministry of Culture aims to move beyond simple preservation by actively "reactivating" such sites. By collaborating with local governments and state producer PT Semen Padang, the initiative seeks to turn the industrial icon into a centre for public heritage awareness and industrial education, ensuring its legacy serves future generations as a hub for creativity.