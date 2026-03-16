The local government unit (LGU) of Bacnotan, La Union, has addressed allegations of hazardous waste dumping by a local cement plant in the villages of Ubbog and Paagan. In a recent statement, the LGU clarified that a multi-partite monitoring team, comprising officials, community organisations, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), actively oversees the facility’s operations in the Philippines.

The LGU emphasised that groundwater safety and resident health are top priorities, stating that all business activities must remain within ecological safety bounds. Officials rely on on-site inspections and empirical data to ensure compliance with environmental laws, noting that they have a "zero-tolerance" policy for violations.

While remaining open to validating concerns, the LGU urged critics to submit verifiable evidence through official channels before making public claims. This proactive stance aims to prevent unnecessary alarm while maintaining strict oversight of industrial waste disposal in the mountainous region.

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Hiolcim Philippines' La Union plant had received a letter from environmental groups requesting a probe into the plant's haxardous waste operations citing, “growing concerns about groundwater safety, public health, and the well-being of nearby communities.”