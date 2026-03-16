CRH has announced plans to delist its ordinary shares and seven per cent preference shares from the London Stock Exchange as part of a restructuring of its listing and capital structure.

The company said it has asked the UK Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing, with the delisting expected to take effect at on 20 April 2026. The last day of trading on the LSE will be 17 April 2026.

Following the move, CRH’s ordinary shares will be solely listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where the group established its primary listing in September 2023.

CRH said the decision followed a review of its London listing and preference share structure announced in February 2026. The board concluded that limited trading activity on the LSE, combined with the additional costs and regulatory requirements of maintaining the listing, made delisting the most appropriate course of action.

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In addition to the delisting, the company also plans to cancel its five and seven per cent preference shares. The seven per cent preference shares are currently listed on the LSE, while the five per cent preference shares are listed on Euronext Growth Dublin.

The proposal will be put to shareholders for approval at CRH’s annual general meeting on 7 May 2026, with separate meetings for preference shareholders scheduled for 21 May 2026. If approved, the cancellations are expected to take effect in mid-2026, at which point the five per cent preference shares will also be delisted from Euronext Growth Dublin.