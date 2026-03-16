Southeast Cement Co Ltd reported a decline in profitability for the year ended 31 December 2025, according to financial results released via the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The company recorded revenue of NT$2.85bn (US$89m) in 2025, slightly lower than NT$2.87bn in 2024.

However, pretax profit fell to NT$281.4m, compared with NT$434.2m in the previous year. Net profit declined to NT$205.5m, down from NT$348.5m in 2024.

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Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to NT$0.36, compared with NT$0.61 a year earlier. The results reflect weaker profitability despite broadly stable revenue during the reporting period