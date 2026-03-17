Pioneer Cement Ltd reported steady growth for 1HFY26, ending 31 December 2025. Net sales rose 11.24 per cent to PKR18.678bn (US$66.8m), driven by better pricing and an improved sales mix. Despite a 22.98 per cent jump in production costs due to inflation and energy tariffs, the company’s bottom line remained resilient.

Operational performance was strong, with cement production increasing 20.04 per cent to 1.24Mt and sales volume rising 23.58 per cent. Effective financial management played a key role; finance charges were slashed to PKR393m, nearly half of the PKR840m recorded in the same period last year, thanks to a successful deleveraging strategy. Consequently, profit after tax climbed to PKR2,874m, with earnings per share rising to PKR12.65.

A significant corporate shift is also underway. Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF) has moved to acquire a controlling stake, signing agreements to purchase approximately 58.03 per cent of shares, with an additional public offer for 11.72 per cent.

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Looking ahead, while high input costs and taxation remain challenges, Pioneer Cement expects domestic demand to be supported by easing monetary policies and government infrastructure projects. The company’s strong cash flows and operational efficiency provide substantial resilience against global energy volatility.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan