Coal rallied above US$100 with both API2 and API4 being subject to price rises. Lower supply also sent the price of petcoke upwards. There was also an uptick in ARA freight rates to US$29.00.

Discounts on petcoke were steady in February, remaining in the neutral zone. On 24 February 2026 the discount for 6.5 per cent sulphur petcoke FOB sold at US$85.00 is 32 per cent when compared with API4 coal sold at US$101.50 in the 2Q26. The CIF ARA 6.5 per cent petcoke contract sold at US$114.00 is at a discount of 16 per cent when compared with API2 coal sold at US$108.00 in the 2Q26.

Petcoke with 6.5 per cent S is expected to move within the US$77-90 range with resistance at US$85, US$94 and US$105. Support is at US$80, US$70, US$65, US$58, US$50 and US$45 with multi-year support at US$45. For 2026 a range of US$60-75 is forecast.

Advertisement

by Frank O. Brannvoll, Brannvoll ApS, Denmark