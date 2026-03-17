Heidelberg Materials Cement BiH reported a 21.1 per cent YoY increase in net profit to BAM61.4m (US$36.1m) in 2025.

According to the company’s financial report, total revenue rose by 7.4 per cent YoY to BAM192.8m, while expenditures increased modestly by 1.2 per cent to BAM124.4m

The company’s shares, traded on the Sarajevo Stock Exchange, last closed at an average price of BAM121 on 12 March.

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Heidelberg Materials has operated in Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2000, when it acquired a majority stake in the former Tvornica Cementa Kakanj plant. The group later expanded its regional presence and now also operates subsidiaries in neighbouring Croatia.

Heidelberg Materials Cement BiH is 93.3 per cent owned by the Dutch investment fund CEEM Investment, according to shareholder data from the Sarajevo bourse.