JK Lakshmi Cement has announced plans to add 3Mta of cement production capacity in Rajasthan by FY2028-29 as part of its strategy to strengthen its position in the state.

The expansion will be supported by limestone mines allocated in Nagaur district, which are currently progressing through various approval stages. The project is expected to require an investment of around INR25bn (approximately US$300m) at current prices.

Arun Kumar Shukla, president and director of JK Lakshmi Cement, said the company aims to consolidate its leadership in Rajasthan, where it currently operates around 10Mta of installed cement capacity. He added that while the industry is expected to grow at 7–8 per cent annually, the company is targeting expansion above the sector average.

Advertisement

Shukla noted that geopolitical tensions have recently affected input costs and pricing but expressed confidence that the cement industry’s outlook would improve as global conditions stabilise.

Deputy managing director Shrivats Singhania highlighted Rajasthan’s importance to the company, citing its long-standing network of plants, logistics operations and distribution partnerships across the state.