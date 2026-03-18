Northampton County Executive Tara Zrinski is demanding answers from state officials regarding a five-year delay in permitting for the Buzzi Unicem cement plant. The Stockertown quarry, Pennsylvania,USA, in operation for over a century, seeks a 10-year extension to dig deeper into its limestone reserves.

The delay stems from a high-stakes environmental conflict. Environmentalists and PennDOT engineers warn that the quarry’s massive water pumping, millions of gallons daily, triggers destructive sinkholes in the Bushkill Creek. These geological shifts have already razed homes and are currently threatening the stability of Route 33 highway bridges, which are US$3m over budget due to sinking foundations.

While Buzzi Unicem’s geologists argue the sinkholes occur naturally, the company has previously purchased damaged properties and filled hundreds of holes. If the DEP approves the deeper dig, experts insist the company must fund water monitoring and assume full liability for the highway bridges. Conversely, denying the permit could force the historic plant to shutter.

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With the DEP remaining silent since a 2021 hearing, Zrinski is calling for immediate clarity, citing concerns over the agency "dragging its feet" while critical infrastructure hangs in the balance.