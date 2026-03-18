Austrian-owned cement producer Alpacem is partnering with Enertron to develop a 20MW solar power project in Anhovo, set to become Slovenia’s largest. The ambitious plan involves adding over 25,000 solar panels to the company’s existing facility. To ensure stability, the project includes a 16MW battery energy storage system (BESS) with a 32MWh capacity.



Once operational, the plant is expected to generate 20,000MWh annually—enough to power approximately 5,000 households. For Alpacem, this represents a significant shift in energy strategy, increasing its self-generated renewable electricity from 4-18 per cent and cutting CO 2 emissions by roughly 5000tpa.

Targeted for completion by May 2028, this project marks a major milestone for Slovenia’s utility-scale solar sector. Currently, the nation's largest operating plant sits at just 7.1MW, as the market has been dominated by small-scale residential and commercial installations. While even larger projects like the 140MW Družmirje floating plant are in the pipeline, Alpacem’s transition signals a growing trend among heavy industrial producers, such as aluminium maker Talum, to invest in massive on-site renewable infrastructure to decarbonise their operations.