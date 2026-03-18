VTG Rail UK and Breedon have solidified their long-term logistics partnership by signing a 15-year renewal agreement for the transport of bulk cement. A central feature of this deal is the digital transformation of Breedon’s fleet through VTG’s "iWagon" technology. This upgrade involves retrofitting 72 existing JPA wagons with advanced sensors to provide real-time data on location, performance, and the condition of safety-critical components.

Each of these heavy-duty wagons is capable of carrying an 81t payload, collectively transporting over 1.5Mta of cement from production facilities in Hope to various satellite depots. The integration of predictive maintenance tools is expected to significantly reduce unplanned downtime and improve overall supply chain visibility.

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This agreement follows the recent deployment of 18 new-build digital wagons earlier this year, with another 44 units scheduled to enter service over the next 10 months. By combining existing fleet retrofits with new assets, Breedon is moving toward a fully digitally enabled rail operation. As the construction industry increasingly prioritises decarbonisation, this investment underscores the growing importance of rail freight as a low-emission, highly efficient alternative to road transport for heavy bulk materials across the UK and Europe.