PPC Ltd has reported a continued improvement in financial performance in the first 10 months of its financial year, with earnings supported by operational gains in both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The South Africa-based cement producer said EBITDA increased by 32 per cent in the period to 31 January, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 22 per cent, reflecting the impact of the sale of a non-core property in its SA Cement business. The company did not disclose absolute financial figures.

Group revenue increased by four per cent YoY, driven primarily by stronger performance in Zimbabwe, while revenue in the South Africa and Botswana segment remained broadly flat.

PPC said that structural, cultural and organisational changes implemented in South Africa have delivered results ahead of initial expectations. In Zimbabwe, the company reported meaningful progress in its turnaround strategy over the period.

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Looking ahead, PPC expects earnings growth in FY2026 to build on the improvements achieved in the previous financial year, with further consolidation anticipated in FY2027. The company forecasts a step change in performance by FY2028 as benefits from its new RK3 integrated cement plant are fully realised.

Construction of the RK3 plant is progressing as planned and remains on schedule and within budget, PPC said.

Separately, PPC announced that Chief Financial Officer Brenda Berlin will retire at the end of her contract on 30 June, with a succession process currently underway to ensure continuity.