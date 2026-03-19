Titan Group continued its growth trajectory in 2025, with both sales and EBITDA increasing. Group sales grew by 6.4 per cent LfL, reaching EUR2669m driven by strong momentum in Greece and Egypt, and improved performance in Southeast Europe while US operations also contributed positively, excluding the effects from the weaker US dollar for much of the year.

Group EBITDA profitability improved YoY, surpassing the EUR600m threshold, to reach EUR606.1m, a 9.3 per cent LfL increase.

Net Profit After Taxes and Minority Interests attributable to shareholders reached EUR236.3m for the year, growing by 7.4 per cent YoY.

The Group’s cement sales ultimately closed the year at 18Mt, representing a one per cent increase YoY, LfL. This growth was underpinned by high single-digit growth in Greece, a strong second half in the US and a solid rebound in Egypt, while the southeast Europe region ended the year at levels comparable to 2024. All group exports from Greece were directed to TITAN’s own terminals, primarily to Titan America in the US, although volumes were lower YoY. Exports to Titan's European terminals in France, the UK, and Italy also trailed last year’s performance. In contrast, Egypt recorded strong growth in cement exports.

Ready-mix volumes increased by six per cent, supported by the construction momentum in Greece and resilient demand in the US, reaching 6.4M m³ at group level by year-end, LfL. Aggregates volumes also grew by nine per cent to 23.7Mt, driven by strong demand in Greece and increased demand in the US (Florida), supported by capital investments made in 2024. The Group’s building blocks volumes softened due to weaker residential demand in the US but showed a rebound in the fourth quarter. Volumes of cementitious materials, including fly ash and pozzolan, increased, alongside higher mortar volumes in Greece.

Regional results

In 2025, the group’s North American operations delivered record level revenue, profitability and operating cash flow. Sales for Titan’s North American operations increased by two per cent LfL, reaching EUR1.48bn, while EBITDA reached EUR334.5m, an increase of 5.6 per cent LfL.

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In Greece overall, sales for this region in 2025 increased by 12.9 per cent LfL to EUR518.8m, while EBITDA reached EUR61.2m, growing by 10.3 per cent.

Titan’s operations in southeastern Europe maintained stable revenues YoY. Overall, sales slightly increased at EUR418.5m, while EBITDA reached EUR148.8m.

Eastern Mediterranean sales reached EUR250.8m, growing by 43.6 per cent LfL, thanks to the turnaround in Egypt. EBITDA LfL more than tripled, reaching EUR61.6m.

In Brazil domestic cement consumption in Brazil grew by 3.7 per cent in 2025. In the Northeast region, where we operate, consumption rose by 7.2 per cent, the highest regional performance in the country. In 2025, Apodi’s sales reached EUR109m versus EUR103m in 2024, an increase of seven per cent LfL, while EBITDA reached EUR32.8m compared to EUR27.9m, an increase of 17.4 per cent LfL compared to 2024.