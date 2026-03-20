Kartuli Cement, the producer of Hunnewell Cement brand products, has submitted plans to expand its Kaspi cement plant, according to a report from Prime News. The company has filed an environmental impact assessment for expanding the plant's clinker production line. The planned expansion would increase daily clinker output by 1200t, which corresponds to an annual increase of 378,000t. This would bring the facility's total yearly production capacity to 1.86Mt.

The purpose of the project is to address rising domestic demand and to lessen reliance on clinker imports from neighbouring countries. For the expanded operations, the plant is expected to use coal as its main fuel source, with used tires and natural gas serving as supplementary fuels.

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The plan includes the installation of new filtration systems at 21 separate emission points to control dust. A closed-cycle water system will also be put in place to prevent any discharge into surface water bodies.