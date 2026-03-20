Molins has achieved validation of its emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirming that its climate ambition is aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. This milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to decarbonising its operations and strengthens its role in advancing the transition toward a low-carbon economy.



The SBTi’s independent assessment verifies that Molins’ targets are consistent with the level of decarbonisation required to address climate change effectively. By embedding these targets into its strategy, the company is accelerating its roadmap to reduce emissions at scale across its operations.



Molins commits to reducing gross Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20.3 per cent per ton of cementitious materials by 2030 from a 2023 base year. In parallel, the company targets a 21.2 per cent reduction in Scope 3 emissions per ton of cementitious materials over the same period, including emissions from purchased clinker and cement, as well as its investments (joint ventures).



These targets are integrated into Molins’ climate transition plan, designed to accelerate emissions reductions throughout this decade. To support this ambition, the company plans to allocate EUR65m to decarbonisation initiatives, enabling the deployment of innovative technologies and the transformation of its industrial processes.



Molins’ decarbonisation strategy is driven by a set of key levers, including the increased use of alternative and decarbonated raw materials, improvements in thermal efficiency, and a higher share of alternative fuels. The company is also expanding its consumption of renewable electricity and reducing clinker content through efficiency gains, the use of supplementary cementitious materials, and the development of new low-carbon cement formulations. In this context, Molins has already achieved a 25 per cent thermal substitution rate, marking solid progress in increasing the use of alternative fuels and reducing emissions associated with energy consumption.



“The SBTi validation confirms that our decarbonisation roadmap is aligned with global climate goals and reinforces our commitment to reducing emissions. This recognition supports the work we are carrying out and reflects our determination to actively contribute to global efforts to address climate change,” said Carlos Martínez, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at Molins.

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