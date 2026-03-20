JSW Cement has commenced production at its new greenfield integrated cement plant in Nagaur district, Rajasthan, marking its first major manufacturing foothold in northern India.

The facility includes a 3.30Mta clinker unit and a 2.50Mta cement grinding unit, with an additional 1.00Mta grinding capacity currently under development. Following the commissioning, the company’s total grinding capacity has increased to 24.1Mta, while total clinker capacity, including its joint venture operations, has reached 9.74Mta.

Strategically located, the Nagaur plant is expected to serve key high-growth markets across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the National Capital Region (NCR), supporting the company’s expansion into northern India.

The project was funded through a mix of equity and long-term debt, with INR8bn (US$85m) allocated from the proceeds of the company’s initial public offering toward the development of the plant.

Advertisement

Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement, described the commissioning as a “pivotal moment” in the company’s growth strategy, adding that the new unit strengthens its ambition to become a pan-India cement producer. The plant was completed within 21 months, reflecting the company’s project execution capabilities.

Nilesh Narwekar, CEO of JSW Cement, said the expansion supports the company’s entry into one of India’s fastest-growing cement markets, driven by infrastructure and construction demand. The company is targeting a capacity of 41.85Mta by FY29, with a longer-term goal of 60Mta.

The Nagaur plant has been designed with a focus on sustainability, including provisions for alternative fuel co-processing and a 7km overland belt conveyor to transport limestone from the quarry, reducing reliance on road transport. A 16MW waste heat recovery system (WHRS) is also planned to improve energy efficiency and lower emissions.