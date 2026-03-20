Monarch Cement Co reported a decline in sales but maintained solid profitability in its 2025 annual results, reflecting mixed market conditions.

Net sales fell to US$248.3m, down from US$268.1m in 2024, primarily due to a sharp reduction in ready-mixed concrete volumes, although cement sales increased slightly on both volume and pricing.

Net income declined modestly to US$64.6m (2024: US$66.1m), while gross profit also decreased, as higher production costs in the cement business offset lower overall cost of sales.

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The company highlighted a 0.7 per cent increase in cement volumes and continued price improvements, contrasting with a 33.4 per cent drop in ready-mix volumes, reflecting weaker construction demand in that segment.

Despite these headwinds, Monarch Cement emphasised the strength of its operations and long-term strategy, supported by ongoing capital investment, including a new blending silo project expected to enhance efficiency and product quality when completed in 2026.