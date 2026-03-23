During 1HFY26, the Kohat Cement Co Ltd’s dispatches increased by 15.4 per cent, which was greater than the industry average. The growth was driven by an 11.2 per cent rise in domestic dispatches and a significant 319.9 per cent increase in exports. Similarly, in 2QFY26, dispatches grew by 12.2 per cent, supported by a 9.8 per cent increase in domestic sales and a 332.8 per cent surge in exports. Export sales recorded a comparative increase during the period; however, trade activity was impacted by the closure of the Afghanistan–Pakistan border since October of this year, according to the company's detailed report issued recently.

Net sales rose modestly by 0.4 per cent YoY, reaching PKR20,744m, driven primarily by higher dispatches supported by domestic demand. Nevertheless, industry–wide price rationalisation and intensified competition limited the impact of volume growth on overall revenue. The company is in full compliance with all debt obligations.

Greenfield cement plant

The company is establishing a greenfield cement production line in Khushab, Punjab. The infrastructure development for the project is currently underway. The import of plant and machinery will be finalised upon a favourable improvement in the construction sector.

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Solar power

During the quarter, the company successfully installed and energised an additional 2.32MW of on–grid solar power at its plant site in Kohat. With this addition, the company’s total installed on–grid solar power generation capacity has increased from 15.34MW to 17.66MW. This solar project will reduce reliance on the National Grid, lower costs, and support the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Coal-fired power plant

The construction and installation of a 28.5 MW coal–fired power plant at the company’s Kohat facility is progressing as scheduled and is expected to become operational by the end of the current financial year. Once commissioned, the power plant will provide significant benefits, including lower power costs and reduced reliance on the National Grid. This development will enhance the Company’s energy self–sufficiency, operational reliability, and cost efficiency, thereby strengthening its long-term competitiveness.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan