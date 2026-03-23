Australia-based Boral Ltd has appointed Matt McKenzie as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 April 2026, succeeding Vik Bansal, who will join the SGH board as a director.

Mr McKenzie has served as Boral’s COO since July 2025 and previously held the role of Executive General Manager, Concrete and Quarries (South). His experience spans Boral’s core businesses, including concrete, quarries, asphalt and recycling, following earlier roles at Cleanaway, Oracle Utilities and General Electric.

Boral said the appointment forms part of a planned succession process and ensures continuity in leadership as the company continues to implement its existing strategy, focused on safety, margin improvement, network optimisation and customer delivery.

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Outgoing CEO Vik Bansal has led Boral through a period of operational restructuring and performance improvement. Under his leadership, the company has repositioned its portfolio and strengthened its operational focus.

Boral indicated that its strategic direction remains unchanged, with Mr McKenzie expected to continue driving operational performance across its integrated building materials operations.