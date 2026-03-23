Amrize has launched a new “Product of Canada” label for its cement products, aimed at supporting domestic supply and providing greater transparency for Canadian builders.

The label certifies that cement is manufactured entirely in Canada, from raw materials through to processing and production, in line with applicable national standards. It is intended to give customers assurance of locally produced materials, supporting domestic jobs and supply chains.

The rollout will begin at Amrize’s Exshaw plant in Alberta and its Bath plant in Ontario, with further expansion planned across the company’s Canadian network.

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Amrize, which operates five cement plants in Canada, said the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen domestic production capacity and supply resilience. The company is investing in its cement network nationwide, with capital expenditure plans of around US$900m in 2026