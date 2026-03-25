Namibia-based Cheetah Cement is at risk of ceasing operations and retrenching around 87 employees by mid-April 2026, following sustained financial losses and ongoing market challenges.

According to a notice issued to the Mineworkers’ Union of Namibia (MUN), the company has struggled to remain viable due to weak domestic demand and restrictions on cement exports to key regional markets, including Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Cheetah Cement, owned by Whale Rock Cement, has reportedly operated at a loss for several years. The company has also cited regulatory challenges, including the rejection of a proposed merger with Schwenk Namibia, as contributing factors to its current position. It operates the 1.2Mta Otjiwarongo integrated plant.

The Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) blocked the merger on competition grounds, stating that it could have resulted in a near-monopoly in the domestic cement market. Whale Rock had argued that the transaction would have supported operational continuity and reduced the risk of job losses.

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Consultations between the company, government and labour representatives are currently ongoing. The MUN has indicated that it will seek alternatives to prevent large-scale job losses, with negotiations expected to begin shortly.

If confirmed, the closure would remove a key producer from Namibia’s cement sector, with potential implications for domestic supply balance and regional trade flows.