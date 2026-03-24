RCCPL Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Corp, has commissioned a third production line at its Kundanganj unit in Uttar Pradesh, India, adding 1.4Mta of grinding capacity.

Following the expansion, Birla Corp’s total cement production capacity has increased to 21.4Mta. The company has previously outlined plans to further expand capacity to 27.6Mta by the 2028-29 financial year.

The Kundanganj expansion is estimated to have cost around INR3bn (US$36m) and is expected to strengthen the company’s position in its core markets in central and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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Clinker for the new grinding line will be sourced from Birla Corp’s integrated plants at Satna, Chanderia and Mukutban.

The company said the expansion is also expected to support employment, with around 100,000 direct and indirect jobs linked to the project.