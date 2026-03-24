Holcim and Sweden-based SaltX Technology have signed a joint development agreement to advance electrified cement manufacturing, targeting fossil-free clinker production.

The agreement builds on an existing partnership between the two companies and focuses on the joint development and validation of a fully electrified process for clinker production, the most carbon-intensive stage of cement manufacturing.

The technology combines SaltX’s Electric Arc Calciner (EAC), which enables electrified calcination, with electrified sintering processes. Together, these aim to replace fossil fuel-based heat in cement production.

Initial work will focus on pilot-scale testing and validation, including trials at SaltX’s Electric Calcination Research Center in Sweden during 2026, before progressing towards potential industrial deployment.

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Holcim, which has previously invested in SaltX, said the partnership strengthens its portfolio of decarbonisation technologies as it seeks to scale up near-zero cement production.

The companies added that the electrified calcination and sintering technologies could be deployed either independently or in combination, offering flexibility for both new-build plants and retrofits of existing facilities.

The agreement reflects increasing industry interest in electrification as a pathway to reduce emissions from cement production, alongside approaches such as carbon capture and the use of supplementary cementitious materials.