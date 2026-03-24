Spain-based Molins has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of Secil Companhia Geral de Cal e Cimento from Semapa, following the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

Secil, a Portugal-based cement and building materials producer, reported revenues of EUR751m and EBITDA of EUR195m in 2025. The transaction significantly expands Molins’ cement footprint, strengthening its position in Portugal and marking its entry into the Brazilian market.

The acquisition represents a step-change in scale for Molins, enhancing its presence across cement, concrete and aggregates, as well as construction solutions. It also broadens the company’s geographic diversification and reduces exposure to individual market risks.

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Both companies have aligned sustainability strategies, with Secil already part of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and Molins recently joining the programme as part of its decarbonisation roadmap.

Molins said the integration of Secil will strengthen its industrial platform and support its ambitions to compete more effectively in international cement and construction materials markets.