Last week, the Board of Directors of Bestway Cement Ltd published its report together with the unaudited financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2025. The company’s total cement dispatches increased by 8.5 per cent, lower than the industry’s 10.8 per cent increase. Despite fierce competition, Bestway successfully retained its position as the largest cement producer and the country’s market leader.

The company recorded gross turnover of PKR87.3bn (US$31.2m) in the half year ended 31 December 2025, two per cent higher than PKR85.6bn in the same period last year. Net turnover for the half-year marginally decreased from PKR55.6bn to PKR55.4bn. Higher volumes largely offset the impact of lower selling prices due to intense competition.

Gross profit for the half year was reported at PKR15.6bn, compared with PKR20.4bn for the same period last year. Financial charges decreased to PKR2.6bn for the period, compared with PKR4.6bn for the same period last year, due to lower interest rates and reduced borrowings.

Profit before tax amounted to PKR16.9bn, compared with PKR17.8bn for the half year ended 31 December 2024. Profit after taxation for the period amounted to PKR11.1bn, compared with PKR11.5bn for the same period last year.

Future outlook

The outlook for the cement industry remains optimistic, supported by the economic stabilisation. Declining interest rates, easing inflation, and improved business sentiment will help revive construction activity and enable further growth in cement dispatches.

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Despite improving volumes, the industry continues to face cost and pricing pressures. Unreasonably high taxes, duties, royalties, and fuel and power costs will continue to weigh on the industry, as cement manufacturers find it difficult to pass on cost increases, potentially impacting profit margins in the future.

Border closures with Afghanistan have completely halted the exports of cement from the North, and this situation is likely to persist until a long-term solution is agreed upon.

By Abdu Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan