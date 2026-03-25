The General Company for Cement Industry and Building Materials (Omaran) has signed a 15-year investment agreement with Emirati firm QZ to rehabilitate and operate the grinding mills at the Tartous Cement plant. This strategic partnership aims to boost local production and modernise industrial infrastructure without straining the state budget.

General Manager Muhammad Fadila stated that the contract focuses on reactivating critical production stages using private-sector expertise while maintaining state ownership. QZ was selected for its technical prowess and financial capacity to introduce modern technologies and strict occupational safety standards.

A core component of the project is its economic impact. By importing clinker for local grinding, the initiative will stabilise market prices and reduce reliance on imports. Furthermore, it is expected to generate approximately 300 direct jobs and over 2000 indirect opportunities, prioritising the training and employment of local personnel, reports Levant 24.

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Beyond production, the agreement emphasises environmental compliance and the restoration of idle assets. This collaboration marks a significant step in Syria’s industrial recovery, blending international investment with national resources to stimulate long-term economic growth and market stability.