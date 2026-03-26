Holcim Mexico has reported a 58 per cent reduction in freshwater withdrawal across its operations since 2020, as part of an expanded water management strategy supported by new technologies and infrastructure investment.

The company plans to invest approximately MXN356m (US$20m) by 2027 to further strengthen water resilience, including increased use of recycled and non-conventional water sources. Currently, 71 per cent of its plants in Mexico incorporate recycled water into their processes.

The reduction in water use has been driven by greater utilisation of treated wastewater, process optimisation and recirculation technologies. Holcim has also implemented rainwater harvesting, environmental restoration and watershed recharge projects in areas surrounding its operations.

In addition to operational improvements, the company is promoting construction solutions aimed at reducing water consumption on site. These include self-curing concrete technologies and permeable systems designed to support groundwater recharge.

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Holcim Mexico said the measures form part of its broader sustainability strategy, which includes global targets to reduce freshwater withdrawal by up to 33 per cent by 2030.

The initiative comes amid increasing water stress in Mexico, where drought conditions and infrastructure challenges continue to impact water availability.