Japan-based Tokuyama Corp has announced plans to transfer its domestic cement and solidification agent sales business to Taiheiyo Cement, as part of a broader restructuring of its cement operations.

The transaction will involve the creation of a new wholly owned subsidiary to which Tokuyama will transfer its domestic cement sales activities and related subsidiaries. The shares in the new company will then be sold to Taiheiyo Cement for approximately JPY37bn (US$250m), subject to regulatory approvals, with completion targeted for October 2026 .

Tokuyama said the move reflects long-term structural decline in Japan’s cement demand, which has fallen significantly since its peak in 1990. The company indicated it is considering the eventual cessation of cement production by FY2028.

The business being transferred accounted for around 13 per cent of Tokuyama’s consolidated sales in the financial year ended March 2025 .

Advertisement

Following the transaction, Tokuyama plans to focus on growth areas including electronics, healthcare and environmental businesses, while exploring alternative uses for its cement production assets.

The deal further consolidates Taiheiyo Cement’s position in the domestic market, as Japan’s largest cement producer continues to strengthen its distribution and sales network.