The UK’s Mineral Products Association (MPA) has appointed Martin Casey as senior director for cement and lime, as the organisation intensifies calls for urgent action to address competitiveness challenges facing the sector.

Mr Casey succeeds Diana Casey (no relation) who will leave the association in April. He brings more than 20 years’ experience in the cement industry, including senior roles at CEMEX, and has supported the MPA as a consultant since 2025.

His appointment comes amid mounting pressure on UK cement producers, with domestic production falling to a 75-year low in 2024. The sector continues to face high energy, labour and regulatory costs, alongside rising import competition. Cement imports to the UK have tripled over the past two decades and could increase further in 2026, as EU carbon border measures risk diverting material into the UK market.

The MPA said the cement and lime industries remain critical to delivering the government’s infrastructure, housing and net zero ambitions, but warned that without policy support the UK risks further deindustrialisation.

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Commenting on his appointment, Mr Casey said the sector faces “difficult challenges” but also an opportunity to secure a sustainable domestic industry, adding that competitive conditions will be key to long-term viability.

MPA executive chair Chris Leese said Mr Casey’s experience would help strengthen the association’s advocacy at a critical time for both industries.