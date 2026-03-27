TITAN Group has released its 2025 Integrated Annual Report, marking a landmark year defined by record-breaking financial results and the early achievement of its 2026 strategic targets.



Driven by a year of accelerated transformation, the Group reported a record operating free cash flow of EUR504m, up from EUR414m in 2024. This performance was bolstered by a series of aggressive moves, including three major cement acquisitions and several bolt-on deals in aggregates and precast partnerships that significantly widened the company's global footprint.



With its previous goals already met, the group used its November Investors Day to launch TITAN Forward 2029. This next-phase strategy sets ambitious benchmarks for the next four years, including EUR4bn in annual sales and EUR1bn in EBITDA. The company has earmarked over EUR3bn for growth, specifically targeting heavy materials and alternative cementitious platforms.



The 2025 report also highlights a shift toward a more agile, decentralised organisation. Moving forward, the Group is doubling down on decarbonisation and digital innovation to maintain its competitive edge. Backed by a robust balance sheet and strong cash conversion, TITAN enters 2026 with the firepower necessary to execute its new five-year roadmap. The full 2025 Integrated Annual Report and independent auditor’s reports are now available on the company’s official website.

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