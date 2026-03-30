INSEE Sanstha Cement has once again dominated the SLIM Kantar People’s Awards 2026, securing the title of People’s Housing & Construction Brand of the Year. This landmark victory marks an unprecedented 15-year winning streak, solidifying its status as the most trusted cement brand in Sri Lanka.

This consistent success stems from the deep-rooted confidence generations of builders, engineers, and homeowners have placed in Sanstha for everything from home building to large-scale concreting projects.

As the nation’s only fully integrated cement manufacturer, INSEE has remained at the forefront of innovation. The company famously pioneered Portland Composite Cement (PCC) in Sri Lanka, delivering a product that balances superior strength with environmental responsibility. Furthermore, INSEE was the first in the industry to earn the ‘EcoLabel’ certification from the National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC), highlighting its dedication to sustainable construction.

Advertisement

"Winning this award for the 15th year running is a powerful testament to the trust Sri Lankans have in us," said Eng. Thusith Gunawarnasuriya, CEO of INSEE Lanka. "We aren't just the nation's leading cement brand; we are a partner in Sri Lanka’s progress and a champion for sustainable building practices."

By blending reliability with cutting-edge technology, INSEE Sanstha continues to set the standard for quality and innovation in the country’s infrastructure development.