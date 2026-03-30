Oman Cement reported a profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2025 of OMR 9.574m, down from OMR 13.067m (US$46,800) in 2024, a decline of OMR3.493m (-26.73 per cent), mainly due to market pricing pressures and rising costs. The profit after tax reached OMR8.303m during this period.

According to the company's filing with the local stock exchange, it reported stable operational performance for the year ended 31 December 2025, with clinker production reaching 2.97Mt and cement output totalling 3.38Mt. The figures reflect effective utilisation of installed capacity, which stands at 2.6Mt for clinker and 3.6 Mt for cement.

Cement sales during the year amounted to 3.39Mt, comprising 3.37Mt in domestic sales and 29,046t in exports. Clinker sales stood at 57,554t, all within the local market. Despite aggressive pricing strategies by competitors, overall cement demand in Oman remained broadly stable.

The company also continued to expand its footprint in specialised segments, supplying oil well cement (Class A and Class G) to both domestic and international customers. Management is confident it can maintain market share in Oman, subject to prevailing market conditions.

Recalled here that Oman Cement Co SAOG (“OCC” or “the Company”) was established in 1978 as part of the economic renaissance initiated under the leadership of the Late His Majesty Sultan. It is one of the leading cement manufacturers in the Sultanate of Oman and plays a vital role in supporting the country’s infrastructure and construction sectors.

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The company commissioned its first cement plant in 1983, with a clinker capacity of 0.6Mt. In response to growing regional demand, clinker capacity was expanded to 1.2Mt in 1998, enabling cement production of approximately 1.26 Mt.

In 2011, OCC further enhanced its clinker capacity to 2.4Mt by installing Kiln 3. Subsequently, in 2014, Kiln–1 was upgraded to a capacity of 2700tpd, increasing the total clinker capacity by approximately 0.21 Mt to 2.6Mt. With the commissioning of Cement Mill–5 in 2016, having a capacity of 150tph, the company’s total cement grinding capacity increased to 3.6Mta.

In 2023, Oman Cement Co SAOG was acquired by Huaxin (Hong Kong) International Holdings Ltd. Following completion of the mandatory acquisition and takeover procedures, Huaxin (Hong Kong) International Holdings Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary Abra Holdings Ltd, Mauritius (“Abra”), holds an aggregate of 64.66 per cent of the issued share capital of the company.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi,Pakistan