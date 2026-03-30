Iranian producers are maintaining a steady supply of cement to Russia despite ongoing conflict in the Middle East. According to data from the industry holding Cemros, shipments delivered via the Caspian Sea through ports in Dagestan and the Astrakhan region remain stable, with no current risk of large-scale disruption to the supply chain.

By the end of 2025, Iran solidified its position as Russia's second-largest cement supplier, trailing only Belarus. The Middle Eastern country’s share of Russian imports grew from approximately two per cent in late 2025 to nearly 2.5 per cent at the start of 2026. However, Cemros noted that tracking exact volumes remains difficult due to closed statistics regarding Iran's industrial production and exports.

This influx of foreign material, combined with a sharp decline in domestic demand, has severely impacted the profitability of Russian manufacturers. In response to these market conditions, Cemros has stopped operations at two plants in the Belgorod and Ulyanovsk regions. The holding explained that producing cement in large volumes has become unprofitable in the current reality, as a significant portion of domestic products now remains unclaimed.