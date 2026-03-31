DAL recently completed a top cyclone modification project at the CRH cement plant in Bulacan, Philippines — covering full engineering scope from detailed design through on-site technical supervision.

The work focused on upgrading the preheater top cyclone to improve pyro-process efficiency and operational stability. Execution involved close coordination with the plant's operations team to minimise downtime and work within the constraints of the existing infrastructure.

On-site supervision covered the full installation sequence: dismantling of the existing cyclone, new unit installation, riser duct modifications, welding, geometric alignment, and structural adjustments as conditions required during execution. QA/QC and safety protocols were maintained throughout. The upgraded system has since achieved stable operation, with performance results in line with project targets.



Advertisement