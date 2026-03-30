Concreat Holdings Philippines (CHP), part of DMCI Holdings, has begun implementing phased cement price increases from mid-March to offset rising fuel and operating costs.

According to company president and CEO Herbert Consunji, price adjustments introduced on 15 March will be followed by further increases in the coming weeks, with total hikes expected to reach around PHP20-30 (US$0.32-0.49) per bag, equivalent to roughly a 10 per cent rise.

The company cited higher fuel costs, particularly for logistics and production, as the primary driver behind the increase. CHP said maintaining production levels remains essential, necessitating price adjustments rather than output reductions.

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CHP operates cement brands including APO, Rizal and Island, through its subsidiaries APO Cement Corp and Solid Cement Corp.

The price increases come as the company seeks to recover from a net loss of PHP1.9bn in 2025, attributed to higher financing costs and lower average selling prices. CHP has allocated PHP2.9bn in capital expenditure this year for capacity improvements, operational upgrades and maintenance.