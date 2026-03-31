Vietnam-based Tan A Dai Thanh Group has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China’s Sinoma International Engineering to develop a new cement plant in An Giang province.

The Ha Tien Kien Giang Cement Plant, to be implemented via HUD Kien Giang Construction Investment JSC, is planned as a modern, “smart” facility incorporating advanced digital monitoring and automation systems to optimise operations and maintenance.

The plant will feature preheater-precalciner kiln technology, waste heat recovery (WHR) for power generation and waste co-processing, aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing reliance on coal.

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In addition, the project will utilise alternative materials such as fly ash and biomass to lower emissions, supported by automated environmental monitoring systems.

The development forms part of Tan A Dai Thanh’s strategy to modernise its industrial operations over the 2026-2030 period, with a focus on efficiency, technology and environmental performance.