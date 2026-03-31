Canadian firm INKAS, in collaboration with materials scientists and industry partners, has identified a potential pathway to reduce cement-related emissions by reactivating waste concrete materials.

The research suggests that fine particles generated during concrete demolition—typically treated as low-value waste—can be processed into a reactive supplementary cementitious material. This could allow up to 40 per cent of Portland cement to be replaced in new concrete applications without compromising performance.

The approach focuses on utilising existing waste streams and established processing technologies, potentially enabling large-scale emissions reductions without requiring major changes to supply chains.

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Cement production is estimated to account for around 7–8 per cent of global CO2 emissions, underlining the importance of such innovations in decarbonising the sector.

INKAS said the findings point to a scalable opportunity to reduce the carbon footprint of infrastructure projects by lowering clinker demand through increased use of recycled materials.