Vateris, formerly known as Concrete4Change, has hit a US$10m funding milestone following a successful investment round. The surge is led by new strategic partners Holcim MaQer Ventures and Kiilto Ventures, alongside existing backers like Goldbeck and Zacua Ventures.

This capital injection signals a major shift from pilot testing to industrial-scale deployment. By rebranding to Vateris, the company highlights its maturation into a precision platform focused on vaterite—a carbon-negative form of calcium carbonate. When added to concrete, this material enhances performance while lowering costs and carbon intensity.

To support this transition, Vateris has bolstered its commercial team with industry veterans from the global building materials and fertiliser sectors. With Holcim’s global scale and Kiilto’s European market expertise, Vateris is now positioned to integrate its breakthrough CO 2 mineralisation technology directly into mainstream construction value chains.



Alfonso Paradinas, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Holcim: “By integrating CO2 mineralization, Vateris’ technology has the ability to reduce the cement used in concrete and lower its carbon footprint. This investment in the company’s breakthrough innovation adds to the wide range of decarbonization technologies that we are scaling up for the built environment.”

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Vateris has successfully demonstrated its technology in a UK pilot project with Holcim and is nearing commercial deployment through strategic industrial partnerships. Together, the two companies will focus on integrating Vateris' mineralisation process within Holcim's cement and concrete production environments, scaling engineered calcium carbonate additives and exploring joint development opportunities across Holcim’s global operations.