Tasek Cement has launched its rail freight service from Ipoh to Johor Bahru on 30 March 2026. The inaugural movement comprised 31 wagons configured as 20ft ISO tanks. The cargo is destined for distribution across the Johor Bahru region and surrounding areas. The first dedicated freight train moved 840t of cement via KTM Berhad’s cargo network.

According to KTM Berhad, each train run replaces at least 31 heavy trucks per day on public roads. The shift forms part of Malaysia’s “Road to Rail” policy to increase rail’s share in domestic freight transport. Representatives from Tasek Cement’s production, packaging and supply chain divisions attended the reception ceremony, alongside KTM Berhad’s cargo services management and Infinity PGU branch personnel involved in the operation. KTM Berhad operates freight services across Peninsular Malaysia, connecting industrial centres in northern Perak with southern logistics hubs in Johor.