Holcim Philippines has appointed Mohit Kapoor as chief executive officer, marking a leadership transition as the company seeks to strengthen its position in sustainable construction.

Kapoor joins from Bamburi Cement in Kenya, where he served as country CEO for more than three years, overseeing business performance and managing the company’s transition in ownership from Holcim Group to Amsons Group. He previously held senior roles within Holcim, including country CEO in Qatar, where he led joint venture operations across cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates.

Earlier in his career, Kapoor was head of growth and innovation in India and spent more than 15 years with LafargeHolcim in a range of leadership positions spanning logistics, health and safety, and ready-mix projects. He began his career with Holtec Consulting, advising cement producers on strategy and operational optimisation.

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Holcim Philippines said the appointment supports its focus on operational excellence and sustainable growth, as it continues to develop its integrated building solutions portfolio in the country.