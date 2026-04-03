The Kyrgyz Republic's Cabinet of Ministers has signed an investment agreement with Shenfeng Zet Cement for the construction of a new cement plant in the Chui region.

The agreement, signed on 30 March, covers the development of a clinker production line with a capacity of 3200tpd in the Kyzyl-Oktyabrsky aiyl aimak in the Kemin district. The project represents a total investment of US$137.6m.

The document was signed on behalf of the government by Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency, and by Hua Jianfei, deputy general director of Shenfeng Zet Cement.

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The project forms part of ongoing efforts to expand Kyrgyzstan’s industrial base and strengthen domestic cement production capacity.