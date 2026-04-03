Amrize secured two major awards in the Lower Carbon Concrete category at the Slag Cement Association’s (SCA) annual ceremony, held 1 April at the American Concrete Institute Convention in Chicago. The accolades recognise the company’s leadership in sustainable mix design and material optimisation.

The first winning project involved a collaboration with Meta and the University of Illinois for a data centre in Rosemount, Minnesota. By leveraging Meta’s open-source AI models, Amrize developed a first-of-its-kind concrete mix that prioritises high strength and reduced carbon load without sacrificing construction speed.

The second award-winning entry featured the ECOtect™ application for Procter & Gamble’s Principio project in Andover, Massachusetts. This lower-carbon solution was used to modernise a Gillette manufacturing facility, providing enhanced durability and optimised set times to meet strict sustainability and performance targets.

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Jaime Hill, President of Amrize Building Materials, noted that these advanced solutions are "shaping the future of construction" while supporting American jobs. SCA Director Nick Brimley praised the projects as standout examples of how innovation can effectively lower the built environment's carbon footprint.