Taiwan-based TCC Group Holdings is targeting further expansion in Europe, citing strong demand for infrastructure, low-carbon cement and energy storage solutions.

The company said Europe already accounts for 32.5 per cent of its cement business, making it its largest regional market, ahead of China (24 per cent) and Taiwan (18.5 per cent). TCC has strengthened its position in the region through the acquisition of Portuguese producer Cimpor in 2024, and now holds a 53 per cent market share in Portugal.

TCC added that European cement demand is expected to be supported by urban renewal projects, while its low-carbon cement offering—produced using biomass fuels—can reduce CO 2 emissions by around 40 per cent compared to conventional production. The company plans to begin supplying low-carbon cement to the UK in the second half of 2026.

Alongside cement, TCC is expanding its energy storage and e-mobility businesses in Europe. Its subsidiary Atlante has installed more than 1000 electric vehicle charging points across four countries and recently secured contracts to develop charging infrastructure at six Italian highway service areas, supported by its EnergyArk storage systems.

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The group is seeking to rebound from a TWD11.6bn (US$350m) loss in 2025, partly linked to fire damage at its Molicel battery plant in Taiwan. As part of its recovery, TCC has launched a new pilot line for advanced batteries, targeting high-end applications including electric aviation.

TCC said its strategy reflects a broader shift from traditional cement production towards integrated low-carbon building materials and energy solutions.