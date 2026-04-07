UK-based Breedon Group has warned that the planned introduction of a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) may not be sufficient to protect domestic cement producers from high-carbon imports.

The UK government is set to introduce an EU-style CBAM from 1 January 2027, covering commodities including cement, steel and fertilisers. The scheme is intended to prevent overseas producers benefiting from lower environmental standards and undercutting domestic manufacturers.

However, in its submission to the government’s consultation, Breedon said that key aspects of the policy remain unclear and risk undermining the competitiveness of UK cement producers, particularly as imports from Turkey, North Africa, India and China continue to increase.

The company called for greater clarity on how carbon intensity “default values” will be calculated, as well as transparency in the classification and verification of imported cement to prevent under-reporting. It also urged clear guidance on enforcement mechanisms.

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Breedon warned that poorly calibrated rules could allow higher-carbon imports to avoid appropriate carbon costs, giving them an unfair advantage over domestic production and potentially discouraging investment in low-carbon technologies.

The company added that the outcome of the CBAM framework will be critical not only for the competitiveness of the UK cement sector, but also for wider objectives around industrial decarbonisation, supply chain resilience and infrastructure delivery.