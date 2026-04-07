InterCement Participações has announced the completion of the second closing step under the judicial reorganisation plan confirmed by the 1st Bankruptcy Court of São Paulo in December 2025, marking the effective conclusion of its restructuring process on 6 April 2026.

The measures implemented included a capital increase that transferred at least 99 per cent of InterCement’s share capital to financial creditors, the repurchase of Mover Participações’ stake, the approval of new bylaws, the appointment of an initial board and the release of new money financing to the debtors.

The milestone follows the agreement in principle reached in July 2025 between the Mover Group and a majority of InterCement Group’s financial creditors, under which creditors were set to assume full equity control of InterCement as part of a broader deleveraging and governance overhaul. InterCement said that the latest closing step strengthens operational continuity and completes its financial restructuring.

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A new board of directors has been appointed, with Marcelo Mindlin assuming the role of chairman of InterCement and its Argentine subsidiary, Loma Negra. Sergio Faifman has been reappointed as CEO of both companies, ensuring continuity of management.