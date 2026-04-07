Cement producers in North Korea have reported increased output as part of ongoing efforts to raise industrial production.

According to state media, the Sangwon Cement Complex has improved operational performance through equipment upgrades and process optimisation. Repairs to its calcination system have been completed, while additional monitoring systems have been introduced to support more stable production.

Raw material supply has also been strengthened, with associated limestone, coal and gypsum mines reporting higher output and increased mechanisation to support cement manufacturing.

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At the Sunchon Cement Complex, closer coordination between production units and technical adjustments to equipment have contributed to higher operating rates.

Other facilities, including the Chonnaeri and Sunghori cement plants, are also reported to have increased production, reflecting broader efforts to enhance cement supply across the country.