A cement plant in southern Iran has been struck by a drone attack, with no reported disruption to production.

The Hormozgan Cement Co's Bandar e-Khamir cement plant province was targeted on 4 April, according to local officials. No casualties were reported and the facility remains operational, with output and supply chains unaffected.

While details of damage have not been disclosed, the incident highlights the exposure of cement assets to geopolitical risk in key industrial regions.

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Despite the strike, the continued operation of the plant suggests limited impact at site level. However, any escalation affecting transport or energy infrastructure could pose a broader risk to cement production and distribution in the region.