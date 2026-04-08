Wonder Cement is ramping up its sustainability efforts through three new long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Sunsure Energy. Under the deal, Sunsure will supply solar power from its plants in Solapur and Augasi to green Wonder Cement’s manufacturing hubs in Dhule, Maharashtra, and Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The partnership, involving 30MWp of solar capacity, is expected to cut 33,000t of CO 2 emissions annually. Once active, solar energy will meet 67 per cent of the power needs at the Dhule facility and 52 per cent at the Aligarh site. This collaboration follows other major deals for Sunsure, which continues to expand its 7.8GW pipeline with partners like LG Electronics and Jakson Engineering.