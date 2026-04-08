Vietnam’s Hoang Long Group has commissioned the Hoang Long Hoa Binh cement plant in Phu Tho province, adding 2.3Mta of capacity to its portfolio.

The facility, located in Cao Duong commune, includes a 7200tpd clinker line and was developed with an investment of approximately VND5trn (US$196m). The company confirmed that the clinker production line has now been ignited, marking the start of operations.

The plant is equipped with a six-stage preheater tower and vertical roller mills for raw material and cement grinding, aimed at improving energy efficiency and process control.

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Hoang Long said the project utilises modern, European-based production technology and is designed to ensure stable, large-scale output while maintaining product quality.

With the new unit, the group’s total cement capacity rises to around 8Mta across multiple sites in Vietnam.